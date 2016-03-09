Frank Carter unveils Loss for Record Store Day

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will release a seven-inch vinyl single titled Loss for Record Store Day.

The pressing will be limited to 1600 copies and features two versions – the first taken from their 2015 release Rotten and a live recording from Birmingham on the band’s first UK tour.

The band say: “The seven-inch features two versions of Loss; one that early fans will recognise and most of you who have seen us live will know of. It was a special moment captured right at the start of recording Blossom that we felt deserved a proper place in time.

“The other version recorded at the show in Birmingham’s Rainbow is still, to this day, one of the wildest we have played, and one we won’t forget anytime soon. So we’ve bottled a little of that night and burnt it into history on the other side of this release.”

Meanwhile, Gerard Way, Bring Me The Horizon, Twenty One Pilots and Deftones have also announced special releases for Record Store Day.

Way will release single Pinkish on vinyl, while BMTH are to issue their live session recorded for Radio 1 last year.

Twenty One Pilots announced their seven-inch, Double-Sided, which includes unreleased live tracks. Deftones are set to release double-album B-sides And Rarities.

Suicide Silence revealed last month they’ll reissue their 2007 album The Cleansing on April 15.

Record Store Day 2016 ambassadors Metallica announced they’ll release a live benefit album, Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite, Metallica! to raise money for victims of the Paris Bataclan terrorist attacks in November.