Mustaine keen on Big Four reunion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has revealed he’s open to the idea of playing more live shows with Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax in the future.

The four bands last came together at Yankee Stadium, New York in 2011 and in an interview with Kaaos TV, the metal veteran says while it would be good to hook up again, it shouldn’t become a regular event as there has to be “something special” about the occasion.

“I’m open to playing and I don’t really care who I play with,” he says. “We had fun and it’s important the fans have a good time. It would be great to do it some more, but there’s also the beauty of it being something special and not doing it everywhere.

“There’s something special about it being very rare, so I would do it again, but it also has to work out for everybody.”

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recently said progress on the band’s 15th album was going well and Mustaine has revealed he has as many as 130 song ideas which he hopes to weave into future recordings.

“They are little parts at this point – not entire songs, just pieces,” he says. “There’s no real science to it. Sometimes I’ll hear a riff and it will be strong enough to base a whole song around. Then you take little pieces and put them around it. Sometimes you’ll write a part and know it’s a chorus.”

Megadeth will take to the stage at Bloodstock on Aug 10 before heading to Japan for two shows in Tokyo and Osaka.