Franck Carducci Band gear up for March UK dates

Franck Carducci and his band will venture over to the UK in March for more live dates, which will see the band venturing into the north for their fist ever gigs in Liverpool, Newcastle and Glasgow.

"The band and myself are delighted to embark for our fourth UK tour in March 2019," Carducci tells Prog. "We will return to already visited places, London and Cambridge, but we will also hit new places in the north for the very first time, including Liverpool, Glasgow and Newcastle. Finally we will play an afternoon performance at the Fusion festival (near Birmingham).

"We are currently working on the recording of the new album, and these dates will be the kick off of our 2019 EU tour and we are very excited to catch up and rock on with old and new friends on the road!"

The band will play:

London The Bedford - March 19

Cambridge Portland Bar - 20

Liverpool Zanzibar - 21

Newcastle Think Tank - 22

Glasgow Ivory Bucks - 23

Stourport Fusion Festival - 24

