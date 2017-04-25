Franck Carducci Adds More UK Dates

French progger Franck Carducci has added two more UK live dates around the band’s forthcoming appearance at this year’s Summer’s End Festival in October.

Carducci and band will play Leicester’s The Musician on October 4 and London’s Boston Music Rooms on October 5. Support for the Leicester show will come from young British prog rockers Red Bazar and in London there will be a solo performance from Peter Jones of Tiger Moth Tales. Both gigs will open with a solo acoustic performance from Mary Reynaud from Carducci’s own band.

Carducci recently announced a Blu-ray release for his Tearing The Tour Apart DVD as well as more European tour dates.