Franck Carducci To Release Live Blu-ray

Franck Carducci is to release his Tearing The Tour apart live DVD on Blu-ray on May 18.

Originally released in December 2016, the film was shot at Climax Club Legend near St. Etienne in his native France, where he was joined on stage by guest drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi of Karnataka. The Blu-ray will be available from The Merch Desk.

Carducci has added another French date on his forthcoming tour, which will also see him appear at this year’s Summer’s End festival. The Franck Carducci Band will play at Ninkasi Kao in Lyon on May 18. Full tour dates are:

Minnuendo Festival, Parata, Spain - April 22

Red Turtle, Montpelier, France - May 12

Totum Revolutum Fesival, Barcelona, Spain - May 13

Ninkasi Kao, Lyon , France - May 18

Chez Paulette, Nancy, France - May 26

Prog The Castle Festival, Schwetzingen, Germany - May 28

Night Of The Prog, Lorelei, Germany - July 16

Summer’s End Festival, Chepstow, UK - October 7