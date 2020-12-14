Forget Amazon Echo: Marshall’s Uxbridge smart speaker for rock fans is £40 off

Amazon Alexa speakers are ten a penny, but none are more rock than the Marshall Uxbridge Voice, on sale for £129.99 (was £170) in this epic early Christmas deal direct from the guitar amp giant. The Uxbridge Voice smart speaker looks infinitely cooler than any other Alexa device released so far, and this time-limited £40 saving from Marshall makes it a real steal.

If you’re looking for one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers, the Marshall speakers range, home to the insanely loud Woburn II, is hard to beat. The Uxbridge Voice is smaller and lighter (1.4kg) yet still mighty, with a woofer and tweeter driven by a 30W internal Class D amp. Control it manually or via the Marshall Voice app (iOS, Android), or use Alexa voice smarts to fire up your favourite music streaming site, to control playback, and to boss your smart home around.

The Uxbridge Voice marries the legendary Marshall guitar amp sound with Amazon Alexa smarts, with Marshall describing it as being, ‘engineered to create a thunderous sound’ from its titchy frame. Kinda like Angus Young then. To get started, download the Marshall Voice app and pair the speaker with your phone.

You can then customise the sound by fiddling around with the rocker buttons on the Uxbridge Voice. And in the not too distant future, you’ll also be able to expand the Marshall Uxbridge Voice into a multi-room system with other Alexa or Airplay 2 enabled speakers. It also sports a far-field microphone array and noise cancellation, so Alexa will hear you clearly, whatever music you’re blasting.

We’re not sure how long the Marshall Uxbridge Voice will be on sale for, but the White edition is currently sold out, so if you’re keen to fill your home with the legendary Marshall sound, jump on this deal before it’s too late.

