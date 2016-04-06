Forever Still in Break The Glass video

Forever Still have released a video for their track Break The Glass ahead of a short run of UK dates.

The Danish rockers launch their four-date Untied UK tour in Newcastle tonight (April 6) and will also play in Edinburgh, Manchester and Swansea.

Singer Maja Shining says: “We are super stoked to be heading back to the UK. We had a blast last time and the new songs sound amazing in the rehearsal space. We can’t wait to rock out to them with our awesome UK fans.”

Break The Glass is taken from Forever Still’s current album Tied Down, which was released earlier this year.

Forever Still Untied UK tour 2016

Apr 06: Newcastle Trillians

Apr 07: Edinburgh Bannermans

Apr 08: Manchester Rebellion

Apr 09: Swansea Sin City