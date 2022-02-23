Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance and more announced for Aftershock

This year's Aftershock Festival – due to be held at Discovery Park In Sacramento, CA, between October 6-9, have announced their lineup.

The event will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Kiss and My Chemical Romance, while other acts confirmed today include Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Shinedown, Papa Roach, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, Stone Temple Pilots, Halestorm, Papa Roach and many more. Full line-up details below.

"I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year.," says Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix. "Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in Sacramento, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown! NorCal better be fucking ready, ‘cause it’s about to go down at Aftershock 2022!”

“We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall!," exclaims Amy Lee of Evanescence. "MCR, Foo Fighters, Kiss, Slipknot, there’s so much to look forward to! We absolutely cannot wait for this epic festival.”

“Aftershock is one of our favourite festivals. Always an amazing weekend. We are ready to take it to the next level this year,” adds Rob Zombie.

For the first time, Aftershock will take place across four full days and feature a fourth stage. Weekend ticket packages start at $359.99, and are available to purchase now.

Thursday, October 6: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion, Ghostemane, Nothing More, Ice Nine Kills, Alexisonfire, Code Orange, Fever 333, Crown The Empire, Amigo The Devil, Ho99o9, Poorstacy, New Years Day, Cherry Bombs, Vended, If I Die First, Solence, Superbloom, Bloodywood

Friday, October 7: Kiss, Judas Priest, Lamb Of God, Chevelle, Falling In Reverse, Meshuggah, Bullet For My Valentine, Clutch, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Jinjer, Gwar, Apocalyptica, Helmet, Jeris Johnson, Plush, Crossfaith, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Mike’s Dead, Wargasm, Nemophila, Orbit Culture, Archetypes Collide

Saturday, October 8: My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Halestorm, Yungblud, The Distillers, Theory of a Deadman, Beartooth, City Morgue, Enter Shikari, Thrice, Thursday, The Chats, Airbourne, Lilith Czar, Zeal & Ardor, Taipei Houston, Point North, Trash Boat, Dead Poet Society, Mothica, Ego Kill Talent, Crooked Teeth

Sunday, October 9: Foo Fighters, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Action Bronson, The Pretty Reckless, The Interrupters, The Struts, Underoath, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Zakk Sabbath, Bayside, Dead Sara, Royal & The Serpent, Carolesdaughter, The Warning, Maggie Lindemann, Band-Maid, The Mysterines, The Alive, Eva Under Fire, Jared James Nichols