Foo Fighters reveal rearranged UK dates

Foo Fighters have announced three UK dates to replace those that were called off after Dave Grohl broke his leg.

Two shows at Wembley, one in Edinburgh and a headline slot at Glastonbury were pulled in the wake of the frontman’s onstage accident in Gothenburg last month.

Now the Foos have confirmed they’ll play two shows at Milton Keynes Bowl – on September 5 and 6 – and one at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on September 8.

Tickets for the rearranged dates go on general sale at 10am on July 17, but fans who bought tickets for the cancelled gigs will be given access to a pre-sale, active for 48 hours from 9am on July 15. An email to those affected will provide access information.

The Milton Keynes gigs will feature support from Iggy Pop, while Royal Blood and Honeyblood will be the support in Edinburgh.

The Foos were forced to abandon a gig in Quebec, Canada, at the weekend after just four songs. Around 20 minutes into the set, stormy weather conditions put the brakes on the event, which Grohl was playing from the guitar ‘Iron Throne’ he designed himself.

They’d played Everlong, Monkey Wrench, Learn To Fly and Something From Nothing before they had to leave the stage. They later said via Twitter: “Quebec City, we’ll be back. Mother Nature always wins.”

Their North American tour continues in Camden, New Jersey tonight.