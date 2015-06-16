Foo Fighters forced to cancel rest of tour

Foo Fighters have been forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour following frontman Dave Grohl’s stage fall last Friday.

He broke his leg after taking a tumble during their performance in Gothenburg – then came back to finish the set from a chair while medical staff looked after his strapped-up injury.

They were forced to cancel their appearances at Pinkpop, Netherlands and St Gallen, Switzerland immediately after the incident. Now it’s been confirmed that the rest of the Foos’ tour dates, including shows in London, Edinburgh and their headline slot at Glastonbury, have been scrapped.

The band say in a statement: “Due to injuries sustained in Dave Grohl’s fall at Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, doctors have required the cancellation of the remainder of the band’s dates in the UK and Europe.

“After undergoing surgery Monday, Dave’s full recuperation time is still to be determined.”

The dates affected are:

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Werchter Festivalpark, Belgium

Jun 26: Glastonbury Festival, UK