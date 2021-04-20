Foo Fighters launch extremely trippy video for Chasing Birds

Foo Fighters have released a video for Chasing Birds, taken from their recent Medicine At Midnight album.

The video features the band going on what appears to be some kind of narcotically-enhanced trip into the desert, with singing cactuses, floating lips, near-bottomless pits guarded by teeth-lined entrances, and a river of pink lava.

"The team has an absolute blast working on this tripped-out and whimsical narrative," say Bomper Studios, who created the animation. "The film plays with scale, eye-popping hues, and the cartoon form through animation that squashes, stretches and breaks throughout; ultimately delivering a film drawn straight from the subconscious."

"I wrote that on an acoustic guitar thinking it was going to be an acoustic song", said Dave Grohl, explaining the origins of Chasing Birds in a track-by-track guide to Medicine At Midnight. "And then I thought, 'I don't know if we want an acoustic song on this record.'"

Grohl, in conversation with Foos guitarist Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, goes on to share the artists that influenced Chasing Birds: Wings, 10CC, Aerosmith and The Bird And The Bee, the band formed by Medicine At Midnight producer Greg Kurstin and singer Inara George, whose voice was sampled for the song.

Earlier this week Foo Fighters announced that their 2021 European tour has been rescheduled for 2022.

In recent weeks the ever-busy Grohl has also released a trailer for What Drives Us, his new film exploring what motivates musicians to persevere with their careers when the odds are stacked against them, released a single with Mick Jagger, Eazy Sleazy, and announced that he'll be publishing a memoir titled The Storyteller, to share his stories of a ‘life lived loud'.

According to its publisher Simon & Schuster, it will be “as much a celebration of music as it is about the moments that have moulded him into the man he is today".