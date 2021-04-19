Foo Fighters push back European tour to 2022

Foo Fighters are the latest in the ever-growing list of bands to push their tour dates back for yet another year. Sharing details via Twitter, the rock titans have announced that their rescheduled European 2020 tour, which was set to mark their 25th anniversary as a band, will now be taking place in 2022.

As per, all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for next summer’s tour, which includes dates at Berlin’s Waldbühne amphitheatre, Milan’s I-Days Festival and at Lisbon’s Rock In Rio festival.

Recently, Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl announced that he will be publishing a memoir titled The Storyteller, to share his stories of a ‘life lived loud'. According to its publisher Simon & Schuster, it will be “as much a celebration of music as it is about the moments that have moulded him into the man he is today".

Check out the new tour dates below:

Important Update on #FooFighters June European Tour DatesTickets will remain valid for ALL rescheduled shows. For more information on your specific show, please visit the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/ITGpHeFqLsApril 19, 2021 See more

2022 tour dates:

More information soon: Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany

June 12: I-Days, Milan, Italy

June 16: Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias

June 18: Rock in Rio, Lisbon, Portugal

June 22: Festival De Nimes, Nimes, France

June 23: More information soon

