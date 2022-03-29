Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming shows

Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming tour dates in the wake of the death last Friday of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a statement released on social media, the band say, "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.

"We're sorry for and share the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we made together.

"With love, Foo Fighters."

The band were engaged on a run of South American shows at the time of Hawkins' death. and were due to return to North American soil at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis next month before a run of US stadium shows.

A European tour was to follow, climaxing with two shows at London's Olympic Stadium, before August, September and October was filled with more shows in the US in Canada. The band were due to finish the year with five shows in Australia and two in New Zealand.

Hawkins' final show with Foo Fighters took place on March 20 at Lollapalooza Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Prior to the following show, at the Estéreo Picnic festival in Bogatá, Colombia, Hawkins reportedly sparked a medical emergency after suffering "chest pains" in a Colombian hotel room. Preliminary urine toxicology results released by local authorities suggested the drummer had ten substances in his system at the time of his death.

