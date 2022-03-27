Watch Taylor Hawkins sing Queen's Somebody To Love at his final Foo Fighters show

In the days that have followed the tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in Bogatá, Columbia on Friday, social media has been filled with tributes from fans and fellow musicians.

Many fans have posted clips of Hawkins in action, and none have been as popular as one of the drummer at his final show with the band, filmed at Lollapalooza Argentina, which took place at the Hipódromo de San Isidro in San Isidro, 30km north of Buenos Aires city centre.

After Miley Cyrus headlines the first night of the three day event and The Strokes the second, Foo Fighters perform for 100,000 fans on the third, and – 12 songs into their set – Hawkins takes centre stage, singing a version of Queen's 1976 classic Somebody To Love as Dave Grohl retreats to the drum stool.

The footage is joyous. Grohl introduces his drummer, saying, "You know, the best thing about Taylor Hawkins – he's the best drummer in the world, we love him so fuckin' much." Hawkins then comes to the front of the stage, so that the audience can "see his pants."

The pair embrace, Grohl switches places, and Hawkins tells the crowd, "I fuckin' love Dave Grohl, man. I'd be delivering pizzas if it wasn't for Dave Grohl. I'd be managing the drum department at a Guitar Center if it wasn't for Dave Grohl."

Hawkins then engages the crowd in some Freddie Mercury-style call and response, before the band play Somebody To Love. It's a little ragged, and Hawkins' voice is a little hoarse, but his love for the song and for what he's doing absolutely shines through. There's a drum solo, backing singer Samantha Sidley does the heavy lifting on Freddie's climactic vocal finale, and everyone comes in for a very big finish.

The full Foo Fighters setlist from Lollapalooza Argentina is below.

Foo Fighters setlist - Lollapalooza at Hipódromo de San Isidro, San Isidro, Argentina, March 20 2022

Times Like These

The Pretender

Learn to Fly

No Son of Mine

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Shame Shame

Breakout

My Hero

These Days

Walk

Somebody to Love

All My Life

Run

Wheels

Best of You

Been Caught Stealing (Jane’s Addiction cover with Perry Farrell)

Monkey Wrench

Everlong