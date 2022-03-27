Taylor Hawkins' toxology report released by Colombian officials

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died in Bogatá on Friday, according to Colombia's attorney general.

In a statement released via Twitter on Saturday, the attorney general's office wrote that initial tests on Hawkins' urine had revealed traces of marihuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

The full statement, translated from the original Spanish, reads as follows.

"Colombia’s National State Prosecution Service can confirm the following after the initial autopsy on the body of Taylor Hawkins:

"1) That in the toxicology test on Taylor Hawkins’ urine 10 types of substances were preliminarily found, including marihuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

"2) The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing its medical studies to be able to completely clarify the facts that led to Taylor Hawkins death.

"3) Colombia’s National State Prosecution Service will continue with its investigation and reveal the results obtained as part of this investigation as appropriate."

Also on Saturday, local health officials confirmed that Bogotá's emergency services had received a report of a patient with chest pains Friday evening. Health officials attended the scene, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to resuscitate the patient.

"The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognised internationally for his work," the Bogotá District Health Secretariat said in a statement. "In addition, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers."

Hawkins was in Bogatá to perform with Foo Fighters at the Estéreo Picnic festival, having completed other South American shows in San Isidro, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile.

In a statement released on social media, the band said, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."