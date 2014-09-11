Foo Fighters name third club venue

Foo Fighters have announced their third and final UK club show will take place at the Islington Assembly Hall, London on Friday night.

It follows tonight’s show at House of Vans and their gig at Brighton’s Concorde 2 under the name The Holy Shits.

The three shows come ahead of the band’s appearance at the Invictus Games on Sunday.

Last night, frontman Dave Grohl hinted the band would like to do a week-long residency at Wembley Stadium.

He told the Brighton crowd: “I seem to remember, years ago, we played this club and it was hot as balls. When we were asked to play the Invictus Games I thought, ‘We haven’t played in the UK in years.’

“I thought we’d try to play gigs like this pretty much every night until we have to go home. It gives us a chance to see your faces before we play that week at Wembley stadium.”

The Foos release new album Sonic Highways on November 10.