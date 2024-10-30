Fontaines D.C. announce headline US tour for 2025

Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will be touring the US in 2025.
The 18-date run will begin on April 21 in Salt Lake City, and continue on through to Denver, Dallas, Houston, Austin, New Orleans and more, before coming to an end on May 16 in New York.
Special guests and venues are yet to be confirmed.
General tickets for the trek will go on sale at 10am local time on November 1. Fans who have signed up to the band's mailing list will receive pre-sale information in their email inbox. Tickets are available from the band's website.
Later this year, the Irish post-punks will head off on a UK and Ireland tour. First stop on the run is Wolverhampton on November 20, followed by London, Cardiff, Plymouth, Nottingham and more.
Announced earlier this week, the band are set to play Finsbury Park next year on July 5, alongside Amyl & The Sniffers and Kneecap. They'll also play a huge show at Cardiff Castle on July 30 to a crowd of over 10,000. Support will come from Kate Tempest and High Vis. The following month, they'll play Wythenshawe Park in Manchester, where they will be supported by English Teacher and again, Kneecap.
Back in August, Fontaines D.C released their fourth album, Romance. It featured as group's first record for XL Recordings, following three acclaimed albums on Partisan.
Louder's Paul Branngian issued the album with a 4.5 star rating, stating that Romance is a "startling bold reinvention, drawing inspiration from dark-wave electronica, experimental hip-hop, '90s alt. rock, and the menace and melancholia of Korn and Deftones, two bands that guitarist Carlos O’Connell has fallen back in love with in recent years.
"Fontaines D.C.'s ascent has been conducted on their own terms, but with Romance, they stand ready to take on the world, come whatever may."
View tour dates below:
UK / IE tour dates:
Nov 20: Wolverhampton The Halls
Nov 22: London Alexandra Palace
Nov 24: Cardiff Utilita Arena
Nov 26: Plymouth Pavilions
Nov 27: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Nov 29: Manchester Aviva Studios
Dec 03: Leeds First Direct Arena
Dec 04: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Dec 06: Dublin 3Arena
July 01: London Finsbury Park
July 30 Cardiff Cardiff Castle
Aug 15: Manchester Wythenshawe Park
US tour dates:
Apr 21: Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 22: Denver, CO
Apr 24: Dallas, TX
Apr 25: Houston, TX
Apr 26: Austin, TX
Apr 28: New Orleans, LA
Apr 29: Atlanta, GA
Apr 30: Nashville, TN
May 02: Louisville, KY
May 03: Raleigh, NC
May 04: Columbus, OH
May 06: Indianapolis, IN
May 07: Detroit, MI
May 10: Washington, DC
May 11: Norfolk, VA
May 13: Albany, NY
May 14: New Haven, CT
May 16: New York, NY