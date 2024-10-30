Fontaines D.C. announce headline US tour for 2025

Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will be touring the US in 2025.

The 18-date run will begin on April 21 in Salt Lake City, and continue on through to Denver, Dallas, Houston, Austin, New Orleans and more, before coming to an end on May 16 in New York.

Special guests and venues are yet to be confirmed.

General tickets for the trek will go on sale at 10am local time on November 1. Fans who have signed up to the band's mailing list will receive pre-sale information in their email inbox. Tickets are available from the band's website.

Later this year, the Irish post-punks will head off on a UK and Ireland tour. First stop on the run is Wolverhampton on November 20, followed by London, Cardiff, Plymouth, Nottingham and more.

Announced earlier this week, the band are set to play Finsbury Park next year on July 5, alongside Amyl & The Sniffers and Kneecap. They'll also play a huge show at Cardiff Castle on July 30 to a crowd of over 10,000. Support will come from Kate Tempest and High Vis. The following month, they'll play Wythenshawe Park in Manchester, where they will be supported by English Teacher and again, Kneecap.

Back in August, Fontaines D.C released their fourth album, Romance. It featured as group's first record for XL Recordings, following three acclaimed albums on Partisan.

Louder's Paul Branngian issued the album with a 4.5 star rating, stating that Romance is a "startling bold reinvention, drawing inspiration from dark-wave electronica, experimental hip-hop, '90s alt. rock, and the menace and melancholia of Korn and Deftones, two bands that guitarist Carlos O’Connell has fallen back in love with in recent years.

"Fontaines D.C.'s ascent has been conducted on their own terms, but with Romance, they stand ready to take on the world, come whatever may."

View tour dates below:

Nov 20: Wolverhampton The Halls

Nov 22: London Alexandra Palace

Nov 24: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Nov 26: Plymouth Pavilions

Nov 27: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 29: Manchester Aviva Studios

Dec 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Dec 06: Dublin 3Arena

July 01: London Finsbury Park

July 30 Cardiff Cardiff Castle

Aug 15: Manchester Wythenshawe Park

Apr 21: Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 22: Denver, CO

Apr 24: Dallas, TX

Apr 25: Houston, TX

Apr 26: Austin, TX

Apr 28: New Orleans, LA

Apr 29: Atlanta, GA

Apr 30: Nashville, TN

May 02: Louisville, KY

May 03: Raleigh, NC

May 04: Columbus, OH

May 06: Indianapolis, IN

May 07: Detroit, MI

May 10: Washington, DC

May 11: Norfolk, VA

May 13: Albany, NY

May 14: New Haven, CT

May 16: New York, NY