Fontaines D.C. to play interactive livestream show from O2 Academy Brixton

Irish post-punks Fontaines D.C. are the latest band to announce a livestream gig, with the added twist being that their show will be interactive.

The Dubliners are collaborating with MelodyVR for the gig, allowing fans to prioritise footage from a range of camera angles throughout the gig, to make the experience unique to each attendee.The gig will be broadcast online on November 23.

Tickets for the livestream O2 Academy Brixton show are on sale. After purchasing a ticket, a redemption code and instructions on which to access and join the stream will be sent to the virtual attendees.

Fontaines D.C. released their second, A Hero’s Death, on July 3. The album charted at number 2 in the UK.

Coronavirus-permitting, the band are touring the UK in May 2021.

Fontaines D.C. 2021 UK tour dates:

May 01 Edinburgh Corn Exchange

May 03 Nottingham Rock City

May 04 Bath Forum

May 06 Liverpool Mountford Hall

May 07: Manchester Academy

May 08: Manchester Academy

May 10: Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 11: Leeds O2 Academy

May 12: Newcastle O2 City Hall

May 14: Glasgow Barrowland

May 15: Glasgow Barrowland

May 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 18: Sheffield O2 Academy

May 20: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 21: Cardiff Great Hall

May 22: Bristol O2 Academy

May 24: Bournemouth O2 Academy

May 25: Southampton O2 Guildhall

May 27: London Alexandra Palace