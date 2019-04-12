FM, Gun and Dan Reed Network announce joint UK winter tour

FM, Gun and Dan Reed Network have announced a joint UK tour which will take place later this year.

The bands have lined up a total of 10 shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of some of their best-loved work.

FM’s Tough It Out, Gun’s Taking On The World and Dan Reed Network’s Slam were all released in 1989 – with the bands set to play all three albums in their entirety each night.

The dates will kick off at Bristol’s O2 Academy on December 9 and wrap up at the Barrowland in Glasgow on December 21.

FM bassist Merv Goldsworthy says: “When the idea of Gun, FM and Dan Reed Network playing together was suggested, we just couldn’t say no. And since it turns out that we’re all celebrating 30 years of great albums, it really is a no-brainer to take it round the country.”

Reed adds: "We’re just thrilled to be celebrating 30 years of Slam and sharing the stage with two awesome contemporaries. It’s going to be a full-on night of hard driving grooves and soaring melodies and a celebration of the past, present and future."

Gun’s Dante Gizzi is particularly looking forward to playing back home in Glasgow on the final show and says: “This has got to be up there with one of the most highly anticipated shows ever for us.

“Performing a stone’s throw from where we were brought up – with two brilliant bands – is incredible. It doesn’t get much better for a band like Gun.”

Tickets for The Big 3-0 Tour will go on general sale from 9am on April 17.

The Big 3-0 UK Tour

Dec 09: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 10: Southampton Engine Rooms

Dec 11: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Dec 13: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

Dec 14: Norwich LCR UEA

Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 17: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 18: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 20: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 21: Glasgow Barrowland