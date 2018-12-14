FM and The Quireboys announce co-headline UK tour

FM and The Quireboys have announced a co-headline UK tour for 2019.

The bands will head out on the road together for seven dates, kicking of at Nottingham’s Rock City on April 1 and bringing the curtain down with a set at Wolverhampton’s Steel Mill on April 9.

They’ll be joined by Bad Touch and Vega for the run.

The dates have been revealed to coincide with the news that FM will launch a new live album titled The Italian Job on February 22 via Frontiers Music srl.

It was recorded during the band’s performance at the Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan in April this year, and features new songs and fan favourites, including I Belong To The Night, Tough It Out, That Girl and Other Side Of Midnight.

The Quireboys, meanwhile, recently re-released a 10th anniversary edition of Homewreckers And Heartbreakers and will launch their new studio album Amazing Disgrace in February.

FM and The Quireboys 2019 UK tour

Apr 01: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 02: Cardiff The Tramshed

Apr 04: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Apr 06: Sheffield Corporation

Apr 07: Manchester O2 Ritz

Apr 08: Glasgow The Garage

Apr 09: Wolverhampton Steel Mill