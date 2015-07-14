Flying Colors in Fury Of My Love video

Supergroup Flying Colors have premiered their video for Fury Of My Love with TeamRock.

It’s their way of celebrating being nominated for Band Of The Year and Album Of The Year at the 2015 Progressive Music Awards, run by Prog.

The track is taken from Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Steve Morse, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson’s album Second Nature, launched last year.

Portnoy says: “There is a real magic that happens when the five of us get together. It’s a combination of these five very different styles and personalities that make Flying Colors so unique and special.”

Neal Morse adds: “Writing with Flying Colors is exciting, challenging, and a lot of fun, because so much happens so quickly. I love the musical results.”

The band have launched a contest with prizes including a signed guitar, Skype guitar lesson with Steve Morse, signed drum head and vinyl collection. Find out more.

Public voting for the Progressive Music Awards is open now.

