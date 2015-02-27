Flower Kings' Froberg Can’t Stop The Clock

Flower Kings guitarist Hasse Froberg has premiered the video for his track Can’t Stop The Clock with Prog.

It’s taken from his third album HFMC, titled after his band Hasse Froberg And The Musical Companion, to be launched on March 9 via Glassville Records.

He’s joined by guitarist Anton Lindsjo, keyboardist Kjell Haraldsson (Glenn Hughes, Joe Lynn Turner) and bassist Tomas Anderson and drummer Ola Strandberg (both Spellbound).

Froberg says: “Old-fashioned as I am, I didn’t want it to be a project – I wanted it to be a band with a certain sound.The key is to find enthusiastic musicians who love to play my music and are willing to create a unit.”

HFMC is available for pre-order now. The band will announce tour dates in due course.

Tracklist