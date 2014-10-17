Fleetwood Mac songs 'profound', says Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac have confirmed they are planning to record their new album in 2015.

Following the return of keyboardist Christine McVie, the band – minus Stevie Nicks – spent two-months in a Los Angeles studio this past spring working on a batch of new songs by McVie and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

Unavailable for the sessions because she was in Nashville recording her collection of lost tracks, 24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault, Nicks returned in time for the group’s autumn North American tour, which has just been extended to next March.

However, she will be involved in the recording process for the new Fleetwood Mac album.

Buckingham tells the Wall Street Journal that he’s had a chance to work on more tracks based on piano and voice demos provided by McVie.

He says: “Christine and I were able to concentrate on each other. We were exploring some new turf. That became enlightening to me.”

The guitarist says the band began the project knowing they would work on material in stages based on their touring schedule.

He adds: “We never envisioned finishing the album in the short term. We set it aside. Stevie will come in and participate. I have material I had been working on. There’s no danger that it will slip between the tracks. It’s too profound to.”