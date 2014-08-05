Flaming Lips reveal Pepper cover details

The Flaming Lips have confirmed the extensive list of collaborators who'll appear on their remake of Beatles classic Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.
With A Little Help From My Fwends is set for launch on October 28 and includes contributions from Maynard James Keenan, Wayne Coyne and Steven Drodz’s side-project Electric Wurms, Moby and pop star Miley Cyrus.
The Lips’ last original album was 13th outing The Terror, released in April last year and described by Coyne as a “bleak” and “disturbing” record.
With A Little Help From My Fwends tracklist
Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – My Morning Jacket, Fever the Ghost, J Mascis
With a Little Help from My Friends – Flaming Lips, Black Pus, The Autumn Defense
Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds – Miley Cyrus, Moby, Flaming Lips
Getting Better – Dr Dog, Chuck Inglish
Fixing a Hole – Electric Wurms
She’s Leaving Home – Phantogram, Juliana Barwick
Being for the Benefit of Mr Kite – Flaming Lips, Maynard James Keenan, Sunbears
Within You Without You – Birdflower and Morgan Delt
When Im Sixty-Four – Flaming Lips and more
Lovely Rita – Tegan & Sara, Stardeath, White Dwarves
Good Morning Good Morning – Zorch, Grace Potter, more
Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) – Foxygen, MGMT
A Day In The Life – Flaming Lips, Miley Cyrus