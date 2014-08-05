Flaming Lips reveal Pepper cover details

The Flaming Lips have confirmed the extensive list of collaborators who'll appear on their remake of Beatles classic Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

With A Little Help From My Fwends is set for launch on October 28 and includes contributions from Maynard James Keenan, Wayne Coyne and Steven Drodz’s side-project Electric Wurms, Moby and pop star Miley Cyrus.

The Lips’ last original album was 13th outing The Terror, released in April last year and described by Coyne as a “bleak” and “disturbing” record.

