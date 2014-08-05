Trending

Flaming Lips reveal Pepper cover details

Collaborators on Beatles remake include Maynard James Keenan, Electric Wurms, Miley Cyrus and more

The Flaming Lips have confirmed the extensive list of collaborators who'll appear on their remake of Beatles classic Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

With A Little Help From My Fwends is set for launch on October 28 and includes contributions from Maynard James Keenan, Wayne Coyne and Steven Drodz’s side-project Electric Wurms, Moby and pop star Miley Cyrus.

The Lips’ last original album was 13th outing The Terror, released in April last year and described by Coyne as a “bleak” and “disturbing” record.

With A Little Help From My Fwends tracklist

  1. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – My Morning Jacket, Fever the Ghost, J Mascis

  2. With a Little Help from My Friends – Flaming Lips, Black Pus, The Autumn Defense

  3. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds – Miley Cyrus, Moby, Flaming Lips

  4. Getting Better – Dr Dog, Chuck Inglish

  5. Fixing a Hole – Electric Wurms

  6. She’s Leaving Home – Phantogram, Juliana Barwick

  7. Being for the Benefit of Mr Kite – Flaming Lips, Maynard James Keenan, Sunbears

  8. Within You Without You – Birdflower and Morgan Delt

  9. When Im Sixty-Four – Flaming Lips and more

  10. Lovely Rita – Tegan & Sara, Stardeath, White Dwarves

  11. Good Morning Good Morning – Zorch, Grace Potter, more

  12. Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) – Foxygen, MGMT

  13. A Day In The Life – Flaming Lips, Miley Cyrus

