Flaming Lips in new Miley Cyrus collaboration

The Flaming Lips have released another collaboration with Miley Cyrus, entitled My Sad Christmas Song.

It follows their appearance on her album Miley Cyrus And Her Dead Petz earlier this year.

The release ends a year in which Wayne Coyne and co have worked on a wide range of non-Lips material, including tributes to Donovan, Brian Wilson and John Lennon.

Frontman Coyne admitted last year that their Beatles tribute album With A Little Help From My Fwends – which also feaured Cyrus – was a risk, adding: “The Beatles took chances.

“There was nothing safe about Sgt Pepper, and it probably could have been a huge disaster. But the Beatles wanted to follow their own path, and that’s something to be celebrated.”