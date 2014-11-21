Flaming Lips cover Lennon track with Yoko Ono

The Flaming Lips have released a cover of John Lennon’s 1971 track Happy Xmas (War Is Over) featuring Yoko Ono.

It’s one of 43 tracks in Amazon playlist All Is Bright, which is available free of charge to customers of the retailer’s Prime service.

Last month the Lips released With A Little Help From My Fwends, their take on the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album. Frontman Wayne Coyne – whose recollections of an armed robbery when he was 17 got a new lease of life this week – admitted that tackling the Fab Four’s 1967 masterpiece was a “risk.”