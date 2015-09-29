Flaming Lips detail Clouds Taste Metallic box set

The Flaming Lips will mark the 20th anniversary of seventh album Clouds Taste Metallic with a three-disc re-release in November.
The 13-track title was their last to feature guitarist Ronald Jones. They hadn’t played much of it live for years, but a number of tracks have become part of their live set over the past 14 months, and they performed the entire record on stage in February.
The re-release is entitled Heady Nuggs: 20 Years After Clouds Taste Metallic 1994-1997 and includes the original album, a disc of rarities and a live show from 1996.
Along with the three-disc CD set, a digital edition and limited five-LP box will be available. The vinyl editions will be available individually following the full pack’s November 27 launch date.
Tracklist
Disc 1: Clouds Taste Metallic
- The Abandoned Hospital Ship
- Psychiatric Explorations Of The Fetus With Needles
- Placebo Headwound
- This Here Giraffe
- Brainville
- Guy Who Got A Headache And Accidentally Saves The World
- When You Smile
- Kim’s Watermelon Gun
- They Punctured My Yolk
- Lightning Strikes The Postman
- Christmas At The Zoo
- Evil Will Prevail
- Bad Days (aurally excited version)
Disc 2: Due To High Expectations The Flaming Lips Are Providing Needles For Your Balloons
- Bad Days
- Jets Part 2 (My Two Days As An Ambulance Driver)
- Ice Drummer
- Put The Waterbug In the Policeman’s Ear
- Chewin’ the Apple Of Yer Eye
- Chosen One
- Little Drummer Boy
- Slow Nerve Action
The King Bug Laughs (Oddities and Rarities)
- It Was A Very Good Year
- Sun Arise
- Life on Mars
- Ballrooms of Mars
- Hot Day
- Nobody Told Me
- Magician Vs The Headache
- She Don’t Use Jelly (Live @KJ103)
Disc 3: Psychiatric Explorations of the Fetus with Needles (Live in Seattle 1996)
- The Abandoned Hospital Ship
- Unconsciously Screamin’
- Take Meta Mars
- Moth In The Incubator
- Put The Waterbug In The Policeman’s Ear
- Lightning Strikes The Postman
- Bad Days
- She Don’t Use Jelly
- Chewin’ The Apple Of Yer Eye
- When You Smile
- Psychiatric Explorations Of The Fetus With Needles
- Love Yer Brain
- Placebo Headwound