Flaming Lips detail Clouds Taste Metallic box set

The Flaming Lips will mark the 20th anniversary of seventh album Clouds Taste Metallic with a three-disc re-release in November.

The 13-track title was their last to feature guitarist Ronald Jones. They hadn’t played much of it live for years, but a number of tracks have become part of their live set over the past 14 months, and they performed the entire record on stage in February.

The re-release is entitled Heady Nuggs: 20 Years After Clouds Taste Metallic 1994-1997 and includes the original album, a disc of rarities and a live show from 1996.

Along with the three-disc CD set, a digital edition and limited five-LP box will be available. The vinyl editions will be available individually following the full pack’s November 27 launch date.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Clouds Taste Metallic

The Abandoned Hospital Ship

Psychiatric Explorations Of The Fetus With Needles

Placebo Headwound

This Here Giraffe

Brainville

Guy Who Got A Headache And Accidentally Saves The World

When You Smile

Kim’s Watermelon Gun

They Punctured My Yolk

Lightning Strikes The Postman

Christmas At The Zoo

Evil Will Prevail

Bad Days (aurally excited version)

Disc 2: Due To High Expectations The Flaming Lips Are Providing Needles For Your Balloons

Bad Days

Jets Part 2 (My Two Days As An Ambulance Driver)

Ice Drummer

Put The Waterbug In the Policeman’s Ear

Chewin’ the Apple Of Yer Eye

Chosen One

Little Drummer Boy

Slow Nerve Action

The King Bug Laughs (Oddities and Rarities)

It Was A Very Good Year

Sun Arise

Life on Mars

Ballrooms of Mars

Hot Day

Nobody Told Me

Magician Vs The Headache

She Don’t Use Jelly (Live @KJ103)

Disc 3: Psychiatric Explorations of the Fetus with Needles (Live in Seattle 1996)