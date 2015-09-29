Trending

Flaming Lips detail Clouds Taste Metallic box set

3-disc and 5-LP versions mark 20th anniversary of last album with Ronald Jones

The Flaming Lips will mark the 20th anniversary of seventh album Clouds Taste Metallic with a three-disc re-release in November.

The 13-track title was their last to feature guitarist Ronald Jones. They hadn’t played much of it live for years, but a number of tracks have become part of their live set over the past 14 months, and they performed the entire record on stage in February.

The re-release is entitled Heady Nuggs: 20 Years After Clouds Taste Metallic 1994-1997 and includes the original album, a disc of rarities and a live show from 1996.

Along with the three-disc CD set, a digital edition and limited five-LP box will be available. The vinyl editions will be available individually following the full pack’s November 27 launch date.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Clouds Taste Metallic

  1. The Abandoned Hospital Ship
  2. Psychiatric Explorations Of The Fetus With Needles
  3. Placebo Headwound
  4. This Here Giraffe
  5. Brainville
  6. Guy Who Got A Headache And Accidentally Saves The World
  7. When You Smile
  8. Kim’s Watermelon Gun
  9. They Punctured My Yolk
  10. Lightning Strikes The Postman
  11. Christmas At The Zoo
  12. Evil Will Prevail
  13. Bad Days (aurally excited version)

Disc 2: Due To High Expectations The Flaming Lips Are Providing Needles For Your Balloons

  1. Bad Days
  2. Jets Part 2 (My Two Days As An Ambulance Driver)
  3. Ice Drummer
  4. Put The Waterbug In the Policeman’s Ear
  5. Chewin’ the Apple Of Yer Eye
  6. Chosen One
  7. Little Drummer Boy
  8. Slow Nerve Action

The King Bug Laughs (Oddities and Rarities)

  1. It Was A Very Good Year
  2. Sun Arise
  3. Life on Mars
  4. Ballrooms of Mars
  5. Hot Day
  6. Nobody Told Me
  7. Magician Vs The Headache
  8. She Don’t Use Jelly (Live @KJ103)

Disc 3: Psychiatric Explorations of the Fetus with Needles (Live in Seattle 1996)

  1. The Abandoned Hospital Ship
  2. Unconsciously Screamin’
  3. Take Meta Mars
  4. Moth In The Incubator
  5. Put The Waterbug In The Policeman’s Ear
  6. Lightning Strikes The Postman
  7. Bad Days
  8. She Don’t Use Jelly
  9. Chewin’ The Apple Of Yer Eye
  10. When You Smile
  11. Psychiatric Explorations Of The Fetus With Needles
  12. Love Yer Brain
  13. Placebo Headwound