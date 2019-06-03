Five Finger Death Punch’s new album is getting back to their “heavier side”

Five Finger Death Punch confirmed their studio return last month when they shared a video showing them arriving to begin recording sessions.

There’s no date yet of when we can expect the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None, but the band have been releasing a series of videos showing how work on the record in progressing.

In one of the latest clips, guitarist Zoltan Bathory has hinted at the direction of the album, and says it’s going to contain some “nasty riffs.”

He adds: “The vocals are great – kind of like War Is The Answer and The Way Of The Fist a little bit. For some reason the music is shifting back to that heavier side.

“And, man, I'm really, really curious to see how it’s going to turn out, because… wow! I'm very happy with what's happening.”

The as-yet-untitled album will be the first to feature drummer Charlie Engen, who took over from Jeremy Spencer in December last year. Spencer was forced to quit after having a second operation on his back.

Five Finger Death Punch will take a break from studio sessions from next month when they head out on the road across North America.