Five Finger Death Punch have launched a lyric video for their track Watch You Bleed.

It’s taken from last year’s album The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell Vol 1, released this time last year and followed with Vol 2 in November.

5FDP return to Europe for festival slots at Wacken Open Air in Germany on August 1 and Resurrection, Spain, the next day. They launch a US tour with Volbeat, Hellyeah and Nothing More on September 16.