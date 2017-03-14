Fit For An Autopsy show support for North Dakota protestors

Fit For An Autopsy have released a hard-hitting video for their new track Black Mammoth.

It features on the US outfit’s upcoming album The Great Collapse which will launch on March 17 (Friday).

Guitarist Will Putney reports that the track was inspired by the North Dakota oil pipeline protests – and it’s a subject which remains close to his heart.

He says: “We were recording the new record when the shit hit the fan in North Dakota and I felt compelled to write a song that would address it.

“This short clip we pieced together gives a little insight into the events that have transpired over the past few months throughout the protests.

“It got bad, then it got better, then it got worse, and now the natives of North Dakota need more help than ever.

“No one in this country should have their rights denied or their homes taken from them.”

Artists including Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe, Valient Thorr frontman Valient Himself and Neil Young have supported the Standing Rock protestors, who stood up against the completion of the controversial Dakota Access Pipline which crosses sacred tribal lands belong to the Standing Rock Sioux.

The area became a flashpoint last year when protestors faced heavily militarised law enforcement officers, who deployed pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Fit For An Autopsy are currently on the road in support of The Great Collapse, which is now available for pre-order.

Fit For An Autopsy The Great Collapse tracklist

Hydra Heads Will Hang Black Mammoth Terraform Iron Moin When The Bulbs Burn Out Too Late Empty Still Spiral

Mar 14: St Louis Ready Room, MO

Mar 15: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Mar 16: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Mar 17: Freehold Gamechanger World, NJ

Mar 18: Worcester The Palladium, WA

Mar 19: New York Webster Hall, NY

Mar 20: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Mar 21: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Mar 22: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 23: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Mar 24: Pensacola The Handlebar, FL

Mar 26: Whitney So What Music Festival, TX

Mar 28: Birmingham Syndicate Lounge, AL

Mar 29: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC

Apr 01: Moncton The Caveau, NS

Apr 02: Halifax Seahorse Tavern, NS

Apr 03: Fredericton Capital Complex, NB

Apr 04: Quebec Salle Multi Complex, QC

Apr 05: Ottawa Mavericks, ON

Apr 06: Montreal Coop Les Katacombes, QC

Apr 07: Kingston Overtime, ON

Apr 08: Hamilton Club Absinthe, ON

Apr 09: Webster Harmony House, NY

Apr 10: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA

Apr 11: Amityville Music Hall, NY

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Aug 07: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Aug 16: Binkelsbuhl Summer Breeze festival, Germany

Aug 18: Allstedt Destruction Derby, Germany

Hot New Band: Fit For An Autopsy