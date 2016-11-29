Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe urges peaceful protest in Dakota

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe has told militant activists to stay away from the North Dakota pipeline protests.

The frontman, who announced he was joining the rally against the $3.7billion oil pipeline project last week, says those who want to “raise hell, fight police and cause chaos” are not welcome at the Standing Rock camp.

He thanked people who wished him well on his travels and those he met at the protest, adding: “It was an honour to stand with you there as one.

“I will say this, because it is important – if you are planning on going to Standing Rock to raise hell, fight cops, and cause chaos, please do not go. Stay at home and do that in your own community if you must, so that you can see the repercussions of your actions at home and around your own people.”

He continues: “The community in North Dakota, both native and non-native, both pro and anti-pipeline, do not need that. I heard nothing but constant instructions to stay non-violent and to remain in prayer while I was amongst the people, both on the frontline and back in the Oceti Sakowin camp.

“I did not see violence nor did I get wind of violent acts being planned. That is not what it is about, and it will merely cause more pain and confusion in an already very, very tense situation, so don’t go if you have hate in your heart. I had to constantly examine mine to make sure I was acting in a correct, helpful manner.

“Also, don’t go if you think it’s a leisurely camping holiday. This is not summer camp. it’s North Dakota, the weather there kills, and if you aren’t ready for that, you can die. Period. It’s not a joke.”

Lamb Of God launched their EP The Duke earlier this month. It was written as a tribute to fan Wayne Ford, who died last year, aged 33, after a five-year battle against leukaemia.

