Metallica: Watch footage from their Danish shows

Metallica have released a pair of videos showcasing their February concerts in Denmark.

They played two sets at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena last month – although they were forced to postpone one of the shows because of throat problems affecting guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield.

And in two new videos, Metallica’s performances of The Call Of Ktulu and Welcome Home (Sanitarium) can now be viewed. Watch both videos below.

The postponed set will now take place on September 2 following the North American leg of the band’s WorldWired tour.

The band said at the time: “We know that many of you made travel plans to spend the weekend with us and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this will cause.

“We hope that you will be able to come back to Copenhagen in September and we’ll do our best to make it up to everyone with something unique for you at the make-up gig, along with a kick ass show of course!”

Meanwhile, Metallica have announced that they are teaming up with DJ and producer Mix Master Mike for the North American shows.

The band say in a statement: “The party will roll all night long during the North American WorldWired tour as we’re psyched to announce that award-winning DJ and producer Mix Master Mike will be spinning some of your favourite – and ours – hard rock and metal tracks throughout the evening at all of the stadium dates this summer.

“A pioneer in the hip-hop and DJ communities, you’ll be able to catch his skilful, hard-hitting scratch work once the doors open each night and between acts before we hit the stage.”

They add: “We are so honoured and feel extremely lucky that Mix Master Mike has signed on for this adventure. See you in May!”

Metallica’s next leg of their WorldWired tour dates get underway at Lollapalooza Brazil on March 25.

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

