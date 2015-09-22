Fit For An Autopsy release Murder In The First lyric vid

Fit For An Autopsy have released a lyric video for their track Murder In The First.

The song is taken from the deathcore outfit’s upcoming album Absolute Hope Absolute Hell, out on October 2 via eOne/Good Fight.

It’s their first record with singer Joe Badolato, who replaced Nate Johnson earlier this year. They previously issued a stream of the track Saltwound.

Guitarist Pat Sheridan recently said: “The new album is a bit of a step in a new direction for the band. You’ll hear a lot of new influences in our sound, and a real creative move towards other genres.”

Fit For An Autopsy launch a North American tour in November with The Acacia Strain, Counterparts, Glass Cloud and Kublai Khan.