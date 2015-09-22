Trending

Fit For An Autopsy release Murder In The First lyric vid

By Metal Hammer  

Track taken from upcoming album Absolute Hope Absolute Hell

null

Fit For An Autopsy have released a lyric video for their track Murder In The First.

The song is taken from the deathcore outfit’s upcoming album Absolute Hope Absolute Hell, out on October 2 via eOne/Good Fight.

It’s their first record with singer Joe Badolato, who replaced Nate Johnson earlier this year. They previously issued a stream of the track Saltwound.

Guitarist Pat Sheridan recently said: “The new album is a bit of a step in a new direction for the band. You’ll hear a lot of new influences in our sound, and a real creative move towards other genres.”

Fit For An Autopsy launch a North American tour in November with The Acacia Strain, Counterparts, Glass Cloud and Kublai Khan.