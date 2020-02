Fit For An Autopsy have streamed their track Saltwound, from third album Absolute Hope, Absolute Hell.

The New Jersey metal outfit launch the record on October 2 via eOne Music.

It’s their first with vocalist Joe Badolato, who replaced Nate Johnson earlier this year and it’s now available for pre-order.

Fit For An Autopsy go on the road in North America with The Acacia Strain, Counterparts, Glass Cloud and Kublai Khan in November.