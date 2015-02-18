Fit For An Autopsy wrap up studio work

Fit For An Autopsy have confirmed they have finished work on their first album with new singer Joe Badolato.

The New Jersey metal outfit brought in Badolato following an acrimonious split with Nate Johnson last year and they say they will issue the new, as-yet-untitled, record later this year via eOne Music.

It was recorded at The Machine Shop in New Jersey and produced by band member Will Putney.

Guitarist Pat Sheridan says: “The new album is a bit of a step in a new direction for the band. You’ll hear a lot of new influences in our sound and a real creative move towards other genres we have never experimented with until now.

“It’s dark, sad and aggressive all at once and we’re really happy with the vibe. It’s also a very literal and real record and in more of a first person view of the world than we’ve ever done, and it feels really intense.”

Putney says of the new frontman: “We found Joe at a perfect time. We had just come off months of touring with a vocalist we knew wasn’t built to handle the lifestyle and stresses that come with being in a full-time band.

“Joe is an extremely humble and down–to-earth dude and is a killer singer. Bringing him into FFAA has elevated the band to a really cool creative spot, and we’re excited about the future with him as our frontman.”

Johnson was temporarily replaced by Greg Wilburn before Badolato was given the full-time role.