Fish shares his first-ever lyric video for his new track Man With A Stick

Fish has released his first-ever lyric video to showcase his new track Man With A Stick.

The song will feature on the vocalist’s final studio album Weltschmerz and also appeared on his recently released EP A Parlay With Angels.

Fish says: “It’s been so exciting to witness the huge response that came with making my entire back catalogue available on streaming services this summer.

“Knowing that so many of my fans – old and new – are discovering my work online and listening millions of times in such a short time is fantastic.

“So, with Weltschmerz being my last and final album, it seems the perfect time to also do things for the first time, which is why I decided to create a lyric video for Man With A Stick.”

Fish previously reported that he was inspired to write the lyrics for the song following the death of his father in 2016 and he adds: “The words I write have always been at the centre of the music I create, and so showcasing them in this way seems the perfect fit as we enter the final chapters.

“I’m looking forward to all the Fish-heads singing them loudly each night on the tour.”

Fish is currently on the road across Europe and will return to the UK in December for run of shows, which will culminate in a set at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on the 13th of the month.

He’s performing Marillion’s classic 1987 album Clutching At Straws for the final time, along with other material that’ll appear on Weltschmerz.

Clutching At Straws will be reissued on November 23 as a deluxe CD/Blu-ray box set. It’ll feature remixes, live cuts, demos, promo videos and a documentary titled The Last Straw.