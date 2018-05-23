Fish’s entire solo back catalogue set for digital release

Fish has revealed that all 14 of his solo albums will be released on digital platforms on June 1.

Titled Fish: The Digital Collection, all of the former Marillion frontman’s material, including album remasters, rare demos and live studio recordings, will be released for the first time digitally.

Fish says: “Having been an artist whose debut album was on vinyl and cassette formats in the early 80s, I’ve found it difficult to embrace the vast technological changes that have occurred since I recorded my first song.

“With the advent of digital downloads and streaming I came to realise that I was being left behind and ignoring what was a huge potential audience, the majority of whom were not aware of the music I’ve created over the last 35 years.

“The driving force behind most artists is the desire to have their music heard and I came to realise this year that it was time for me to take the leap into the digital world.”

Fish calls the move “an exciting prospect” and adds: “I realise there will be music listeners out there who will stumble on my material for the first time, especially in territories where physical album releases are hard to get hold of.

“I’m really interested in the reaction from my fan base who have been suggesting this for a while now and I’m sure there will be some who are rediscovering what I’ve been up to over the years.

“Having all my songs readily available to be heard like this I find quite a heady experience, much like when my first single was released with Marillion in 1982. A whole new world I’m happy finally to embrace.”

Fish will head out on the road across the UK and Europe later this year, where the vocalist will play Marillion’s Clutching At Straws for the last time.

He’ll also premiere material from his upcoming final album Weltshmerz, with brand new music expected to be released before the tour gets under way.

Fish says: “In September I am embarking on one of my most ambitious tours for quite a number of years with over 50 shows in Europe. It'll be an introduction to the new studio album Weltshmerz to be recorded this summer with Calum Malcolm producing material we have been working on for the last year.

“The setlist at the show will be a balance of the final full performances of Clutching at Straws and the premier of the new material linked with some old favourites from my solo career.

“After the success of last year’s UK shows I'm looking forward to taking this out on the road again and performing the Weltschmerz songs for the first time.

“There's a wonderful synchronicity to the tour as it begins 30 years to the month that I went solo after leaving Marillion. Playing the final performances of the last album I wrote with that band together with my final solo studio album should make for some emotional nights."

For a list of Fish’s 2018 tour dates and to get tickets, visit his official website.