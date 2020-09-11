Fish releases video for new single This Party's Over

Fish has released a video for his latest single, This Party's Over. The song is taken from his long-awaited, upcoming and final album Weltschmerz which will be released

This Party’s Over is an honest and reflective song from Fish, which as he explains was inspired by, “when I started to become concerned about my drinking”. Having long been a renowned bon vivant, but in recent years changed his habits, the song mirrors this transformation with upbeat folk-infused rock focusing on the positives of change. The captivating video finds Fish performing the song, wine glass in hand, as animations come to life around him reflecting the lyrics of the track.

“These songs are autobiographical,” explains Fish, “I’m involved in all of them and I didn’t realise that until I sang them in the studio. There’s a lot of self-examination going on here, and I learned a great deal about myself in the making of this album.”

Weltschmerz features contributions from David Jackson on saxophone (VDGG), Craig Blundell (Porcupine Tree, Steve Hackett) and Dave Stewart on drums as well as Robin Boult, John Mitchell (guitars) Liam Holmes (keyboards), Doris Brendel, members of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra (strings) and Mikey Owers (brass) and others.

Fish features on the cover of the latest issue of Prog. Along with the exclusive interview with the former Marillion frontman, we also look back through Fish’s solo career and examine the musical landscape when Marillion first emerged in the early 80s.

The new issue of Prog also features Steve Hackett, Jon Anderson, Gentle Giant, Lonely Robot, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and much more.

