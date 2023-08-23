Fish On Friday will release new album 8mm in October

Dutch prog rockers Fish On Friday, who also feature Nick Beggs on bass, have announced that they will release their brand new album 8mm through Cherry Red on October 27.

The new album, Fish On Friday's sixth studio release, is the band's first since 2020's Black Rain, and again sees the quartet led by vocalist, keyboardist and guitarist Frank Van Bogaert alongside Beggs, drummer Marcus Waymaere and guitarist Marty Townsend.

The band have released a video for the tracks Overture To Flame and Flame, from 8mm, which was originally recorded by 70s UK glam/art rock band Metro and featured on their 1977 self-titled debut album. You can watch the new video below.

"It’s the very first time FoF has recorded a cover," the band state. "It was originally released by Metro in 1977. We stayed as much as possible true to the original while giving it our own touch. Overture To Flame was written by Duncan Browne and Sean Lyons, Flame was written by Peter Godwin."

Pre-order 8mm.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Fish On Friday: 8mm

1. 8mm

2. Collateral Damage

3. Overture to Flame

4. Flame

5. Jump This Wall

6. Don’t Lose Your Spirit

7. Funerals

8. Silently Raging

9. Instillers

10. A New Home

11. Life is Like the Weather