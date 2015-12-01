Fish On Friday team up with Parsons

Fish On Friday have confirmed they’ve teamed up with Alan Parsons for their upcoming fourth album.

Nick Beggs, William Beckers, Marty Townsend, Frank Van Bogaert and Marcus Weymaere are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s Godspeed.

And the band say the collaboration came about after Parsons was impressed by their last studio release.

Van Bogaert tells Prog: “Nick Beggs played him Godspeed and he immediately loved our music. We asked him to guest on our fourth album which he told us he’d be honoured to do. But he had a better suggestion and invited us over to Abbey Road to record with him live for two days on his Art And Science Of Sound recording sessions.

“This collaboaration turned out to be so satisfying for both Alan – as a producer – and us, that we decided we’ll be working together on some more songs for our coming album.”

Former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason dropped into the London studio while sessions were ongoing with John Mitchell, who was temporarily standing in for Townsend during the two-day stint.

Catch Of The Day: Fish On Friday