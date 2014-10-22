Fish On Friday: Godspeed

Fish On Friday have already established themselves as an adventurous progressive act with their first two albums, the latter of which, Airborne, was especially engaging.

Without wishing to denigrate or disrespect the core writing team behind the band – producer Frank Van Bogaert and William Beckers (keyboards) – the addition of renowned bassist Nick Beggs and the ever-busy saxophonist and flautist Theo Travis has only enhanced and added a certain elegance to the sound on Godspeed. Fish On Friday have generated comparisons to The Alan Parsons Project, not only musically but also in terms of it being a producer/engineer-led project. That trend is continued here, most notably on Radio and Stay, which recall the Parsons album Pyramid. There’s also a hint of Yes that pops up during Godspeed. Yet it’s not all about recreating the triumphs of the 70s, and Ghost Song is almost Steven Wilson-esque in stature. There are also countless original twists on Sanctuary and Tick-Tock, confirming that Fish On Friday possess a readily identifiable sound. Ultimately, it’s an outstanding, articulate and impeccably presented album.