Fish announces Road To The Isles England and Scotland dates for February and March

Fish has announced the England and Scotland dates for his Road To The Isles Tour 2024/5. The run of dates starts in Haddington on February 19 and runs through to Glasgow on March 9,.

The Road To The Isles tour will be Fish's last tour ahead of his retirement. He announced a large run of European dates back on January.

"I'm sure it's going to be an emotional finale," says the singer. “I've been amazed at the response to the tour”, says FISH, “and the sales in the first week in Europe were phenomenal, so much so that dates had to be added to deal with the unprecedented demand. It's a wonderful feeling to be able to take a bow on such a high and with the UK dates going on sale this week and finally closing the circle I'm sure it's going to be an emotional finale.”

"Nominating a tour as a 'farewell tour' has a certain amount of gravitas and I’m so glad that I have managed to bring together a 'best of' line up of musicians from across my live career to come out on the bus with me on my final sortie out on the road. They're not just highly talented musicians but old friends and co-writers of some of the finest songs I've released in the 35-years as a solo artist. It feels more like a Hollywood movie of veterans getting back together for one final mission rather than a rock and roll tour and the personalities and characters involved will ensure it's going to be fun both on and off stage."

"I don't want to be sticking to the same setlist every night and there are so many potential songs for the set we all felt that having a moveable feast was the way forward. We are rehearsing around 25 -30 songs to give us enough material to bring in and out of the set when we want, which keeps it interesting and fun for us as well as the fans who won't know what songs will be played on the night they come to. The setlist will be covering 12 solo albums and of course there will be material from my time with Marillion. There's a few epics from that time that I'd be remiss if I ignored and to be honest, I'm actually looking forward to revisiting a couple of those tracks. The band members have all played them at one time or another and are all more than capable of delivering fantastic renditions across the board. It's going to be actually quite exciting revisiting a lot of the material with this historical line-up."

Fish's touring band features keyboard player Mickey Simmonds, guitarist Robin Boult, bassist Steve Vantsis and drummer Gavin Griffiths along with backing vocalist Elisabeth Troy Antwi.

O2 Priority Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday February 28. There will be a Planet Rock & Aloud Pre-sale on Thursday February 29. General sale is Friday March 1. You can see the dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Press)

Feb 19: Haddington Corn Exchange

Feb 21: Manchester Albert Hall

Feb 22: Wolverhamtpoin The Halls

Feb 23: Portsmouth Guildhall

Feb 25: London Palladium

Feb 26: Bristol Beacon

Feb 28: Aylesbury Waterside

Mar 1: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 2: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 5: Liverpool Philharmonic

Mar 6; Newcastle City Hall

Mar 7: Aberdeen Music Hall

Mar 9: GlasgowO2 Academy

Get tickets.



