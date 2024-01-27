Fish announces the Road To The Isles European Tour 2024

Fish has announced the first batch of dates of a lengthy European tour, under the monicker of the Road To The Isles Tour 2024/5, starting in October in Luxembourg and running through to Berlin in November. It will be his last European tour ahead of his retirement.

The singer, currently recovering from a knee operation, announced the tour on his weekly Award-winning Fish On Friday YouTube broadcasts, stressing that these ar eonly the first batch of dates and that UK dates for March 2025 will be announced in February. You can view all the current dates below.

Speaking about the state of touring in a post-pandemic world, Fish makes it clear that keeping him and his touring band free from COVID and any other illness is a key priority, and there won't be any meet and greets or signing sessions on the forthcoming dates.

"I've got to do this tour, it's important to us," he says. "I'm not doing any signing sessions on the tour, and definitely no selfies, becuase if these dates go down they'll never be replaced. We don't have the timeframe to replace then, It's not as though we can go out the following year... We've got a timeline we've got to go for. And venues aren't available, it's not like the old days. Artists are not making money through recorded product. I'm not taking any chances."

Ticket and links for tickets will go on sale on February 2.

(Image credit: Press)

Oct 2: LUX Dudelange

Oct 4: NED Maastricht

Oct 5: NED Enschede

Oct 6: NED Groningen

Oct 8: NED Utrecht Oct

9: NED Utrecht Oct

10: GER Hamburg

Oct 11: GER Cologne

Oct 13: GER Stuttgart

Oct 15: SWI Zurich

Oct 16: GER Munich

Oct 17: AUT Wien

Oct 19: POL Wroclaw

Oct 20: POL Wroclaw

Oct 21: Krakow

Oct 22: POL Gdansk

Oct 24: NOR Oslo

Oct 26: NOR Trondheim

Oct 28: SWE Gothenberg

Oct 29: SWE Stockholm

Oct 30: DEN Copenhagen

Nov 1: GER Dresden

Nov 2: GER Karlsruhe

Nov 3: GER Berlin