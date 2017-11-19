Fish Adds Third London Headline Show For Clutching At Straws Anniversary Tour

Fish has announced a third London headline for his Clutching At Straws anniversary. He will now play London’s Islington Assembly Hall on Sunday December 17.

The tour, originally billed as a mix of Clutching At Straws material and premiering songs from Fish’s forthcoming final album Weltschmerz, will now concentrate solely on the 1987 Marillion album. The live premiere of songs from Weltschmerz will instead take place in 2018, ahead of its launch later in the year.

Fish has also announced that the classic 1994 album Suits and 1993’s Songs From The Mirror are being remastered and will be available to purchase shortly. Both releases come in a 3-disc package with Songs From The Mirror including a DVD documentary with rare live footage. The releases will have hardback covers with over 12,000 words of sleeve notes plus artwork and photos compiled by Mark Wilkinson.

Fish will also be releasing a new range of merchandise for the December tour, which will be available, alongside the remastered albums in the coming weeks on his brand new website - fishmusic.scot – to be unveiled soon.

The full tour dates are:Leeds University - December 8Manchester O2 Ritz - 9 (Sold Out)

Leamington Assembly - 10

Cardiff Tramshed - 12

Bristol O2 Academy - 13

London Islington Assembly Hall - 15 (Sold Out)

London Islington Assembly Hall - 16 (Sold Out)

London Islington Assembly Hall - 17

Cambridge Corn Exchange - 19

Newcastle Wylam Brewery - 20

Glasgow O2 ABC - 21 (Sold Out)