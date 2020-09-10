Finnish prog metallers External release video for Intertia

Finnish prog metal quartet External have released a brand new visualiser video for Intertia. The song is the first single from External’s upcoming new EP Stillness which will be released later this year. You can watch the video in full below.

”During the uncertain spring of 2020, we had a bunch of music manifested out of nowhere while in isolation," says drummer Julius Lehtonen. "We were actually in the middle of the writing sessions for our second album, but then the world just stopped, and the situation kind of inspired a whole new sound for us. Inertia is a good example of that - It’s not that metal or even progressive in the typical sense, but it seamlessly blends together lots of different influences that might initially seem far from what we typically do. The song is a fusion of modern prog, hip hop beats and piano lines evocative of modern third stream jazz as well as contemporary classical music.”

The video has been created by the band's by Samuel Järvinen (synth/bass) and Roger Lundberg (piano/Sound design). The track has been mixed and mastered by Samu Oittinen, who has previously worked with the likes of Insomnium, Sonata Arctica and Korpiklaani.