Finch return to UK for 7-date tour

Californian post-hardcore outfit Finch have announced a seven-date UK tour.

The run kicks off in Glasgow on May 27 and the shows have been lined up to support last year’s Back To Oblivion – their first album since 2005’s Say Hello To Sunshine.

Frontman Nate Barcalow previously said the group’s sound had changed since their last record as they could no longer write material about “stupid stuff.”

He said: “We stepped out of it for so long that when we came back, it was like, ‘Who are we?’ I felt like we didn’t know who we were and what we sounded like any more.

“You can’t write about high school – stupid stuff you used to write back in the day. You try and make it a little more poignant, a little more important.”

May 27: Glasgow Garage

May 28: Newcastle University

May 29: Manchester Academy 2

May 31: Norwich Waterfront

Jun 01: Brighton Concorde 2

Jun 02: London Koko

Jun 03: Bristol Marble Factory