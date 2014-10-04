Finch stream first record in 9 years

US post-hardcore outfit Finch have released a stream of their first album in almost a decade.

Back To Oblivion launched earlier this week via Spinefarm Records and is the follow-up to 2005’s Say Hello To Sunshine.

The band split in 2010 but returned for a series of live dates in 2013, including a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. Now they’ve released their first material in nine years and frontman Nate Barcalow says it took them time to rediscover their musical identity.

He tells The Press Enterprise: “We stepped out of it for so long that when we came back, it was like, “Who are we?’ I felt like we didn’t know who we were and what we sounded like any more.

“You can’t write about high school – stupid stuff you used to write back in the day. You try to make it a little more poignant, a little more important.”

They are now on the road across the US to promote the album’s release.