Filter release new video for classic single Take My Picture

Filter have released a new lyric video for 1999 hit Take My Picture, to mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Title Of Record

(Image credit: Ralf Strathmann)

The single is taken from their 1999 album Title Of Record, and is being re-released with a new video to mark the album's 20th anniversary. 

Title Of Record is also being reissued as a remastered expanded edition, and will be available on vinyl for the first time, as well as on CD and streaming platforms.

"It’s weird – it feels like yesterday, but strangely nostalgic," Filter's Richard Patrick tells Louder of the anniversary celebrations. "It’s definitely a good sensation. I recommend it."

On the Take My Picture video, Patrick says: "Honestly, [I picked this track] because it’s one of my favourite songs. I’m super proud of it. 

"Even though I’ve publicly explained some of the meaning behind the lyrics, the song still holds a lot of secrets. I love the new lyric video. It came out great."

"I actually sing Take My Picture differently [live, now]," he adds. "Sometimes instead of singing 'Hey dad what do you think about your son now,' I say, 'Hey son, what do you think about you dad now?' 

"I have grown into a 51-year-old father of two. I have been sober for 16 years. I used to be the kid and now I’m the adult. All things come around. I just hope everyone still enjoys the song as much as I do. It brings me great joy to sing it after all these years."

Title Of Record's expanded version is available via Craft Recordings now. The expanded edition features four new tracks: (Can’t You) Trip Like I Do, (originally recorded for the soundtrack Spawn The Album)Jurassitol (previously released on The CrowOriginal Motion Picture Soundtrack), as well as remixes of the singles The Best Things (Humble Brothers Remix) and Take A Picture (H&H Remix).

