Fill your ears with 6 months of Spotify Premium for free when you sign up for Walmart Plus

There are always great streaming offers doing the rounds from services like Tidal and Amazon Music , but we rarely see any Spotify discounts. If you’ve been looking to make a saving on one of the most popular offerings online today, right now existing and new Walmart Plus members can get 6 months of Spotify Premium absolutely free . That's a saving of $59. At a time where we’re all feeling the pinch, savings like this are hard to beat.

Walmart Plus gives shoppers access to money off products, including fuel, plus free deliveries and advanced warnings on the best offers – it’s kind of like Amazon Prime for Walmart shoppers. What’s more, there’s currently a free 30-day trial on offer, plus your Walmart Plus sub can be cancelled at any time. After the trial period you’ll pay $12.95 per month.

To redeem your free Spotify subscription, head to the Walmart Plus landing page and sign up. Create your new Spotify Premium account then you can start enjoying 6 months of ad-free listening – just in time for new albums from Rammstein and Def Leppard . Once your subscription ends, you’ll pay $9.99 to continue using Spotify Premium. This offer runs until 7 May.

Walmart+ x Spotify Premium: get 6 months free

Sign up for Walmart+ today and bag yourself 6 months of Spotify Premium for free. Alongside the millions of songs and podcasts you’ll be able to stream via Spotify, Walmart+ gives shoppers access to free deliveries, great offers, fuel discounts and advanced warning of sales.

Spotify is currently the world’s most popular streaming service, with over 82 million songs and podcast available. With your subscription you’ll enjoy ad-free streaming and offline play, alongside the ability to create playlists and explore new music via Spotify’s Discover feature.