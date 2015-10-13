Fightstar reveal Overdrive video

Fightstar have released a video for their track Overdrive.

It’s taken from their comeback album Behind The Devil’s Back, out October 16 – their first studio release since 2009’s Be Human.

Charlie Simpson, Alex Westaway, Dan Haigh and Omar Abidi previously issued streams of opening track Sharp Tongue and Animal.

Simpson said of their return: “We were so blown away with the response to our 10-year anniversary shows earlier this year, that we wanted to get into the studio and work on the new material we‘d stockpiled during our hiatus.

“Once we were in the studio the ideas flew thick and fast, and the album took shape very organically. This album is fresh and modern – but still uniquely identifiable as Fightstar.”

They kick off a UK tour later this week at London’s The Troxy to support Behind The Devil’s Back, which is available to pre-order.

Behind The Devil’s Back tracklist

Sharp Tongue Murder All Over Behind The Devil’s Back The Blackest Of Birds Overdrive More Human Than Human Animal Titan Sink With The Snakes Dive

Oct 17: London The Troxy

Oct 18: Southampton University Of Southampton

Oct 19: Exeter The Lemon Grove

Oct 21: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Civic Hall

Oct 22: Norwich The Waterfront

Oct 24: Manchester The Ritz

Oct 25: Newcastle Northumbria Students Union

Oct 27: Edinburgh The Liquid Room

Oct 28: Aberdeen The Garage